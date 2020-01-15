Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

HZNP stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 329,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

