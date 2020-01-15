HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 15,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 13,958,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in HP by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.