HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 691 ($9.09) to GBX 790 ($10.39) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 586.90 ($7.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 583.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 610.37. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.