HTMLCOIN Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $6,311.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.57 or 0.01402388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00205965 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

