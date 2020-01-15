Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 6.6% in December

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 751,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.26. 244,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $103.47 and a fifty-two week high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.93%.

In other news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,855,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 96,401 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 745,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,204,000 after buying an additional 309,991 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.