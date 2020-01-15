Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 755,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

