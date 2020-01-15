Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPP. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

