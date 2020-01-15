Humanscape Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $26,494.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.69 or 0.03333857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

