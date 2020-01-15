Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 27,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 313,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,111,000 after buying an additional 877,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after buying an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,323,000 after buying an additional 3,427,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,685,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

