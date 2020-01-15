Hush (HUSH) Hits Market Cap of $337,464.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $337,464.00 and $117.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00617930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00168409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00115640 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,153,293 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.