Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSE. CIBC reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Shares of HSE traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.48 and a 1-year high of C$18.05.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

