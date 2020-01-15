Husky Energy’s (HSE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CSFB lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Husky Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE HSE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.40. 965,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$18.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

