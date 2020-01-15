Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Reaches $7.41 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, DEx.top and IDEX. Hydro has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, BitMart, Mercatox, CoinEx, DEx.top, IDAX, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

