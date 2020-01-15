Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.05.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.69. 411,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.36. Hydro One has a one year low of C$20.02 and a one year high of C$26.20. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.26.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

