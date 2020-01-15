Hyper Speed Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX. Hyper Speed Network has a market capitalization of $95,356.00 and approximately $6,737.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,977,866 tokens. Hyper Speed Network’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link. The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hyper Speed Network is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

