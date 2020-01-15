HyperQuant (HQT) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,562.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $40,562.00 and approximately $199,214.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kryptono, Bilaxy and IDAX. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bilaxy, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.