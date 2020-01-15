Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €380.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €380.00 ($441.86) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

ETR:HYQ opened at €340.00 ($395.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €313.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €265.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.78. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a 1 year high of €350.50 ($407.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.