I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0721 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $4,310.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.01413779 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031763 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000350 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,919,124 coins. I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

