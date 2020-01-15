i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 534,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 383.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 123,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,044. The stock has a market cap of $844.01 million, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

