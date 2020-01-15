Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.24.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.37. 717,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,119. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -21.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.70. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$3.08 and a 52-week high of C$5.55.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

