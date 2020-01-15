Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €10.20 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €10.20 ($11.86) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.24 ($10.74).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

