IBM (NYSE:IBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBM (NYSE:IBM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Get IBM alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of IBM by 931.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 4.9% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of IBM by 18.0% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 12,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,849. IBM has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.