IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. IBM makes up about 1.7% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.62. 4,025,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. IBM has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

