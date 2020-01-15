iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 918,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 66,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,211. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

