ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price increased by analysts at Barrington Research from to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. 99,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. ICF International has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 415,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,745,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.