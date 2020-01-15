Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ichor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $691.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

