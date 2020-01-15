Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ichor in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $691.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Ichor’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ichor by 830.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $2,076,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

