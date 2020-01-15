Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.0664 on Major Exchanges

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.0664 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $256,292.00 and $677.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.03286553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00191626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00125458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.