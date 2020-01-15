IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,459.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 69.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,469,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,989,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.12. The company had a trading volume of 264,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,910. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.86. IDEX has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $174.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

