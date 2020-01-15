iExec RLC Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005612 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.04190177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00201374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

