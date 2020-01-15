IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,069,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $438.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.98 and a 200 day moving average of $409.88. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $331.34 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

