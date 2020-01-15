IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 614.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

AZO stock opened at $1,136.60 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $803.28 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,189.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,139.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

