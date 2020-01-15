IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

