IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

