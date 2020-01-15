IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $372.60 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $268.81 and a one year high of $385.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

