IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 206.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 358,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,774 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ opened at $190.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.14 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

