IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,908,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,026,000 after buying an additional 363,185 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 235,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 414,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.73.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

