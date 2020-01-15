IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 245.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

NYSE ES opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

