IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,402,000 after buying an additional 541,277 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,960,000 after buying an additional 242,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,655,000 after buying an additional 79,753 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,416,000 after buying an additional 33,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.41.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $652.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $597.94 and a 200-day moving average of $585.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -795.21 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $322.82 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

