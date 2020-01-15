IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

