IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.78 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,806,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,138,000 after purchasing an additional 372,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,817,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,066,000 after purchasing an additional 383,437 shares in the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

