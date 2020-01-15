IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,931.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

