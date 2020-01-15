IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $296.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $315.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.06.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

