IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

