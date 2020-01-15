IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.91 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

