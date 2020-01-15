IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,372,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,672,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 74.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,766,000 after purchasing an additional 260,355 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

EQR opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,024 shares of company stock worth $10,092,351. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

