IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 599.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $309,675 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

