IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.17 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

