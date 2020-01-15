IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 250.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $121.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.