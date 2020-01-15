IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,720 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,100 shares of company stock worth $7,255,486. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.